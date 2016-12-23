Police investigate shooting in Harrison Township

By Published:
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting (WDTN Photo)
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting (WDTN Photo)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot in Harrison Township early on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:10 a.m. on Friday in the 2400 block of Wheeler Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Officers on the scene say the victim was not cooperating with investigators.

Police Dispatch says someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots 20 minutes prior to making the call for help.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s