Police investigate shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot in Harrison Township early on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:10 a.m. on Friday in the 2400 block of Wheeler Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Officers on the scene say the victim was not cooperating with investigators.

Police Dispatch says someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots 20 minutes prior to making the call for help.

The investigation into the shooting continues.