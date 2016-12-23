Police working to identify woman after her burned body was found in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus police and fire officials are investigating after a body was found early Friday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:15 am, firefighters responded to a reported trash fire in the alley behind a residence in the 150 block of S. Eureka Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire in a trash container. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered a woman’s body inside the container.

After investigating, police determined the body was the of a black woman, but no other identification was possible because of the circumstances.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614- 461-8477.

 

