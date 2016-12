ST. PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – A rollover crash involving a semi-truck sends two people to the hospital.

The accident happened in front of KTH Industries located at 1111 Ohio 235 just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the car was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital. That’s driver’s condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

