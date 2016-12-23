Seven Flyers in double-figures; UD beats VMI 92-56

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton Flyers tied the school record for three-pointers with 15 and seven players scored in double figures as Dayton took defeated Virginia Military Institute, 92-56.

Sam Miller led the Flyers with a career-high 15 points. Kyle Davis added 14 on six-of eight shooting. Darrell Davis had 11 in his first start of the season. Ryan Mikesell, Scoochie Smith, John Crosby and Xeyrius Williams each had 10 points. Included in Smith’s night were seven assists, seven rebounds and his 1,000th career point.

Dayton finishes the non-conference portion of the season 9-3 on the season, while VMI drops to 3-8 on the season.

GAME BREAKDOWN

First Half

The Flyers went on an 8-0 run over a two-minute span to start the half and a 7-0 run over a three-minute span within the first 10 minutes of the half.

Darrell Davis started off strong in his first start with six of UD’s first 11 points, shooting two-for-two from the 3-point line.

Scoochie Smith gained his 1,000th career point on a free throw at 6:14.

Nine of Dayton’s 16 field goals were assisted on, while VMI had three assists and nine field goals.

Xeyrius Williams led the Flyers with 10 points at the break.

Dayton’s bench outscored VMI’s bench 19-2.

Halftime score: Dayton 47, VMI 29.

Second Half

Dayton was able to extend the lead to as large as 36 points.

Kyle Davis led the charge as Dayton pulled away with seven points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in the half.

The Flyers got in a rhythm from long range and shot 57.1 percent (8-for-14) from the 3-point line in the second half.

Sam Miller led all scorers in the half with 11 points.

Dayton shot 60 percent from the field (18-for-30).

Final score: Dayton 92, VMI 56.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

15 – 15 three-pointers ties the Dayton single-game record for three pointers made. UD previously hit 15 against Wright State on Jan. 19, 1997 and Fordham on Jan. 23, 2013.

1,000 – Scoochie Smith scored his 1,000 th point on a free throw in the first half. Smith is the 46 th Flyer to join the 1,000 point club.

22 – The Flyers scored 22 points off of 16 VMI turnovers. VMI had only 10 points off of Dayton’s 11 turnovers.

26 – Dayton assisted on 26 of its 34 field goals.

9 – Nine of the 11 players who entered the game for Dayton scored.

7 – Seven Flyers tallied double figures.

3 – Three Flyers shared team honors in rebounding – Smith, Ryan Mikesell and Xeyrius Williams.

2 – Two Flyers shared team honors in assists – Smith and John Crosby. The seven for Crosby were a career high.

1 – Charles Cooke missed his first game of the season for precautionary reasons with a wrist injury.

3 – Dayton’s number 3, Kyle Davis, had the primary job in holding the SoCon’s leading scorer, QJ Peterson, to a season-low 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting (2-for-10 from three).

3 – VMI’s number 3, Adrian Rich, led the Keydets with 15 points.

UP NEXT

Dayton will close out its three-game home stretch Friday, December 30 when the Flyers begin Atlantic 10 play against La Salle.

UD was co-regular season champion of the A-10 in 2015.

Game time is 6 p.m. ET.