Special trip for 7-year-old RTA fan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA gave one of its biggest fans a special surprise this holiday season.

Zaire Hall is a 7-year-old Moraine resident with a passion for RTA buses. His mom, Donella Pitts, reached out to Greater Dayton RTA for bus-inspired gifts for the holidays.

In addition to a few bus signs and his very own RTA bus, the company took Zaire and his mom on his own transit tour. They took a ride on the holiday RTA bus with Santa Friday morning.

“He just has an extreme fascination for buses,” Pitts said. “From the time he wakes up, from the time he goes to sleep, it’s always buses, buses, buses.”

Zaire collects bus schedules and makes his own buses and transit stops out of them. He also likes to pretend he’s a transit ambassador.

“It means so much to him because it’s like a fascination beyond belief, so for him to be here and see the buses and get to ride around and get questions answered, it’s amazing for him,” Pitts said. “Like one of the best Christmas presents he could have.”