Springfield community remembers student killed in car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A community came together Friday to find healing after one of their own was killed in a car accident. 18-year-old Luke Cordell was killed in a single car crash Wednesday night.

At Northeastern High School’s basketball game Friday, dozens of students and staff dressed in head to toe camouflage in honor of 18-year-old Luke Cordell. They’re hoping those struggling to come to grips with what’s happened can find comfort and healing.

“I grew up with Luke going back to when we were crawling around now to where were at today,” Cordell’s friend Lane McKinney said. “He’s always outgoing wanting to do stuff go never wanted to quit.”

Cordell’s constant dedication was clear to everyone around him, including his teammates on the wrestling team and his wrestling coach Ben Obee.

“We are group,” Obee said. “We are a family. And we can get through this together. We have to have our brothers back.”

Ben Obee has coached Cordell in wrestling for last three years. Over that time, Cordell has become more than just one of Obee’s wrestlers, but family.

“Even though Luke was not my son,” Obee said. “And Wesley his brother is not my son. I will treat him and do anything I can and so will the rest of his teammates and family will do whatever it takes to get through this.”

Cordell was killed in a single car crash Wednesday night in Pleasant Township. Since his death, there’s been an outpouring of support in the community. At Friday night’s game, both sides of the stands wore camouflage to honor Cordell who was an avid hunter.

Classmates like Lanie Waugh say they’ll remember Cordell for his loving personality.

“He was such a caring person,” Waugh said. “He was always having fun everywhere he went always putting a smile on someone’s face.”

A GoFundMe page has since been started to help his family with funeral expenses. As of Friday night, it’s already raised over $4,200.