David’s Cemetery holds 27th annual Christmas Eve Luminaries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An annual holiday tradition got underway Saturday night, with cars lining the streets inside David’s Cemetery for the Christmas Eve Luminaries.

The Christmas Eve Luminaries at David’s Cemetery are a long-standing tradition that span over 2 decades. Over time, the event has grown, attracting more people each and every year.

Thousands of candles are seen lining both sides of the roadways throughout the cemetery. It’s a special Christmas Eve tradition the cemetery has been doing for the last 27 years. It’s meant to pay remembrance to loved one’s who are buried here.

The first year they started the event, they had a total of 600 hundred candles. Today, there’s more 4,600 candles on display.

In order to make that happen, it takes the help of about 35 volunteers who donate their time to set each milk carton and light each candle.

The Cemetery’s Superintendent Stephen Hopkins says the community has embraced the tradition since the beginning, with many people making it a family tradition each and every year.

“I think the joy of comradeship and memory of loved ones is great,” Hopkins said. “Everybody has a good time. We have people come out in the morning and help set the jugs. We usually start at 7 in the morning and finish up around 10.”

For anyone interested in visiting the Christmas Eve Luminaries, they’re open through Christmas Day.