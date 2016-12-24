Dayton fire chief calls fire at Dollar Tree ‘suspicious’

By Published: Updated:
Crews investigating fire at Dollar Tree in Dayton (WDTN Photo)
Crews investigating fire at Dollar Tree in Dayton (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dollar Tree in the 1000 block of Wayne Ave. was evacuated after a fire broke out Saturday.

Fire crews were called out just before 7 p.m. when witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the roof.

A woman inside said she saw flames and had everyone inside evacuate.

Officials believe the fire may have been started intentionally and are calling it ‘suspicious’.

“This fire is suspicious in nature. We have shoppers that reported some suspicious activity, but we are following up on those leads now, but it looks suspicious,” said Dayton District Fire Chief, James Rose.

No one was injured.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s