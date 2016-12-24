Dayton fire chief calls fire at Dollar Tree ‘suspicious’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dollar Tree in the 1000 block of Wayne Ave. was evacuated after a fire broke out Saturday.

Fire crews were called out just before 7 p.m. when witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the roof.

A woman inside said she saw flames and had everyone inside evacuate.

Officials believe the fire may have been started intentionally and are calling it ‘suspicious’.

“This fire is suspicious in nature. We have shoppers that reported some suspicious activity, but we are following up on those leads now, but it looks suspicious,” said Dayton District Fire Chief, James Rose.

No one was injured.