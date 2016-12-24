Police respond to two robberies on Christmas Eve in Dayton, Kettering

DAYTON & KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called out to two robberies in the Miami Valley on Christmas Eve.

Dayton Police responded to a robbery at the Family Dollar, 645 Troy St. after 9 p.m. Officials say the suspect is armed and it’s unclear how much money he got away with.

Kettering Police also responded to an attempted robbery at the Family Dollar, 2360 Smithville Rd.

Officials say two men walked in dressed in all black and demanded money. The clerk told them to ‘get out of here’ and both suspects left.

No arrests have been made.

