DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A medical condition may be to blame for a man crashing his car into a fence in Dayton.

It happened at the intersection of Siebenthaler Avenue and Klepinger Road around 3-45 afternoon.

Police say the man was driving east on Seibenthaler when he veered off the road and crashed.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.