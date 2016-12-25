3 dead, child in critical after car crash in Columbus

By Published:
3 die, 1 in critical after crash in Columbus (WCMH Photo)
3 die, 1 in critical after crash in Columbus (WCMH Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Three people have been killed and a child is in critical condition following a crash on Interstate 270.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound in Jackson Township around 3:40 p.m. Saturday lost control and crossed a grass median, entering the westbound lanes. A Honda Civic with three occupants then hit the vehicle.

The SUV driver, 38-year-old Loren Colombini of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda’s driver and a front passenger, 39-year-old James Music, and 41-year-old Suni Music, both of Columbus, were pronounced dead at a hospital. A child in the backseat, 8-year-old Mylee Music of Columbus, is in critical condition at a hospital.

Authorities say alcohol and/or drugs may have played a part in the crash.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s