3 dead, child in critical after car crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Three people have been killed and a child is in critical condition following a crash on Interstate 270.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound in Jackson Township around 3:40 p.m. Saturday lost control and crossed a grass median, entering the westbound lanes. A Honda Civic with three occupants then hit the vehicle.

The SUV driver, 38-year-old Loren Colombini of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda’s driver and a front passenger, 39-year-old James Music, and 41-year-old Suni Music, both of Columbus, were pronounced dead at a hospital. A child in the backseat, 8-year-old Mylee Music of Columbus, is in critical condition at a hospital.

Authorities say alcohol and/or drugs may have played a part in the crash.