Clifton Mill on Christmas night, a tradition for area families

By Published: Updated:
Clifton Mill

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s decorated in nearly four million lights and attracts people from all over.

Clifton Mill is one of the most popular places in the Miami Valley to see holiday lights and some wait until Christmas night to go.

2 NEWS spoke with the owner of Clifton Mill, Anthony Satariano who says while Christmas Day isn’t the most attended day of the season, it is however, the most special.

“The whole meaning of Christmas is just amplified when you’re here this night,” Satariano said, “It’s not our biggest, but it’s certainly not our smallest day by far.”

It’s a place that turns into a glowing Winter Wonderland at the end of every year that many families make sure to see.

“They’re done, they’ve eaten, they’ve had their fun it’s like, hey, let’s keep enjoying the day and do something fun and here they are,” he said.

It’s a tradition Michelle Hatch of Wilmington is starting for the first time this year with her son, Carter.

“He loves the lights, he just looks around you can see it on his face,” Hatch said.

Clifton Mill on Christmas night has been a tradition for the Hatzung family for five years.

“It’s such a fun holiday tradition here in the Dayton area to see the lights and especially the light show,” said Dan Hatzung, “They obviously care about putting on a great show and the kids just love to see the trains and see the lights and see it all put together.”

If you have yet to see the lights here at Clifton Mill, you have time. The last night is December 31st.

