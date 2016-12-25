Fire breaks out at Sidney home on Christmas

By Published:
Fire breaks out at Sidney home on Christmas (Photo provided)
Fire breaks out at Sidney home on Christmas (Photo provided)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is spending Christmas without a home after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

It happened in the 400 block of N. Wagner Ave., according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News.

When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor and attic of the structure. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames with multiple fire hoses and performed a search to confirm that all occupants and pets were accounted for. DP&L was called to the scene to secure the utilities to the structure.

Officials say the home suffered about $15,000 in damage.

The cause is believed to be due to electrical issues.

No one was injured and the Red Cross is helping the family.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s