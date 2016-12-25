Fire breaks out at Sidney home on Christmas

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is spending Christmas without a home after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

It happened in the 400 block of N. Wagner Ave., according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News.

When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor and attic of the structure. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames with multiple fire hoses and performed a search to confirm that all occupants and pets were accounted for. DP&L was called to the scene to secure the utilities to the structure.

Officials say the home suffered about $15,000 in damage.

The cause is believed to be due to electrical issues.

No one was injured and the Red Cross is helping the family.