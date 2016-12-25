Man assaulted, Christmas presents stolen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man admits himself to the hospital after he says he was assaulted and his Christmas presents stolen in Dayton.

It happened at the intersection of North Main Street and Babbit Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police reports, the 45-year-old victim was walking on crutches to his friend’s house. He told police a man came up from behind, took a crutch and beat him with it.

The suspect then took a bag of gifts the victim was carrying and some cash before running away.

The victim was treated for lacerations to the face at Grandview Hospital.

His attacker is still on the loose.