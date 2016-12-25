Ohio sees increase in issue of concealed carry permits

By Published:
CCW permit requests (WDTN Photo)
CCW permit requests (WDTN Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The number of concealed carry permits issued by the state of Ohio this year is on pace to far exceed the number of permits issued in 2015.

Records from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office shows nearly 94,000 permits were issued through the first nine months of 2016. That’s compared with 51,000 for the same period last year and 72,000 for all of 2015.

Jim Irvine of the Buckeye Firearms Association tells The Columbus Dispatch that concealed carry has become “mainstream” in Ohio with 574,000 active permits.

Irvine says “hard-core shooters” once made up the bulk of Ohioans with concealed carry permits but have become more popular as “soccer moms” and others seek to carry firearms for their safety.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s