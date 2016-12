KINSTON, N.C.(WNCT) – Two people are safe after a Lenoir Co. transit vehicle burst into flames Monday.

It happened just before noon on North Queen Street in Kinston, North Catolina..

Two men, the driver and a passenger on his way back from dialysis, were inside the vehicle when they said they smelled smoke and pulled over. The pair attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but the van was engulfed in just a few minutes.

Both men are safe and unharmed.