Americans hopeful for a better 2017

EMILY SWANSON and VERENA DOBNIK, Associated Press Published:
Police confront protesters blocking I-277 during demonstrations following Tuesday's police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Police confront protesters blocking I-277 during demonstrations following Tuesday's police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

NEW YORK (AP) — A poll finds that Americans are hopeful that things are going to get better for the country in 2017 after a year filled with wrenching politics, foreign conflicts and mass shootings.

The annual New Year’s poll by The Associated Press and the Times Square Alliance found that 55 percent of Americans polled believe 2017 will be better for them personally.

That’s a 12-point improvement from last year’s poll.

About a third of people answering the poll said things were worse for the country in 2016 than they had been in 2015.

Only 18 percent said things got better.

The poll of 1,007 adults was conducted online Dec. 9-11, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s