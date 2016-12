DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called out to a grocery store Monday night after an employee said she was robbed at gunpoint.

Officials responded to the Groceryland, 1451 Troy St. at 6:44 p.m.

Dispatchers say an employee said she was robbed at gunpoint. It is unclear how much the suspect got away with.

If you have any information, call Dayton Police.