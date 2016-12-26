1 dead in single-car accident in Dayton

By Published: Updated:
Emergency crews are on the scene of a car that ran into a tree Monday. The driver is trapped inside the car. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
Emergency crews are on the scene of a car that ran into a tree Monday. The driver is trapped inside the car. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a one-car crash on Arlene Avenue.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Arlene Avenue. Police have closed the block while emergency crews work.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is on the scene and firefighters could be seen holding a white sheet while crews work to cut away the rear door.

The victim’s body was placed in the back of a Montgomery County Coroner’s Office vehicle.

Montgomery County dispatchers told 2 NEWS the initial call came in just before 2 p.m. reporting a car had struck a tree at 2415 Arlene Ave with a male victim trapped inside the vehicle.

Dispatchers say the tree had the driver’s door pinned shut.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s