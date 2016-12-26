1 dead in single-car accident in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a one-car crash on Arlene Avenue.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Arlene Avenue. Police have closed the block while emergency crews work.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is on the scene and firefighters could be seen holding a white sheet while crews work to cut away the rear door.

The victim’s body was placed in the back of a Montgomery County Coroner’s Office vehicle.

Montgomery County dispatchers told 2 NEWS the initial call came in just before 2 p.m. reporting a car had struck a tree at 2415 Arlene Ave with a male victim trapped inside the vehicle.

Dispatchers say the tree had the driver’s door pinned shut.