Fallen tree knocks our power to nearly 1,200

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A tree that fell in Riverside knocked out power lines and put nearly 1,200 people in the dark Monday.

Crews on the scene tell 2 NEWS the tree that fell is an Ash tree and may have succumbed to the Emerald Ash Borer.

According to the Dayton Power and Light outage map, as of 12:10 p.m. 11,189 people were in the dark.

Dayton Power & Light Outage Mao
Dayton Power & Light Outage Map

The outage occurred around 10:00 Monday morning. Repair crews say the repairs should take about four hours to complete., putting the lights back on around 2:00 Monday afternoon.

