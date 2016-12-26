Family of three killed in Christmas Eve crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an eight-year-old girl who was injured in a Christmas eve crash on I-270 has died from her injuries.

It happened on Interstate 270 near US 62 around 3:40pm Saturday. Sheriff Zach Scott says 38-year-old Loren Colombini of Columbus was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound along I-270 near US 62 when she lost control of the vehicle, crossing the grass median and entering the westbound lanes.

It was then that the Explorer was struck by a Honda Civic. Colombini was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Civic, 39-year-old James Music and his front passenger, 41-year-old Suni Music were both taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead in the Emergency Room.

A backseat passenger of the Civic, 8-year-old Mylee Music, was taken to Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 3:02am Sunday.

Colombini was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. All occupants in the Civic were wearing their seatbelts.

Scott says alcohol or drugs may have played a part in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office said there will be no criminal charges filed because the at-fault driver was killed in the crash.

Tonight, the Music family’s neighbors and friends are remembering them.

Andy Baker lives next door. His granddaughters went to school with and played with Mylee.

“You hate to see this especially this time of the year at Christmas and it’s just devastating. It’s one thing to have one death, but to have a whole family in an accident like that it’s terrible. It’s just terrible,” he said. “Pulls at your heart you just don’t want to see nobody to have to go through anything like this. It’s a terrible thing.”

Cathy Edwards is a life-long friend of Suni and lives in the same neighborhood where they both grew up.

“Awesome family, never had any trouble out of them and they just were a very close family,” she said.

Edwards said Suni was a wonderful person and is heartbroken seeing this tragedy happen so close to the holidays.

“What I hear is they were going to his parents,” she said. “I think they were almost there.”