Indiana county repeals new horse manure ordinance

PAOLI, IN (AP) — A southern Indiana county with a significant Amish population has repealed a recently passed ordinance that would have fined people if their horses left manure on county roads.

The Orange County Commissioners voted 2-1 last week to repeal the ordinance after hearing from several people unhappy with its provisions.

The measure passed in November recommended a minimum $250 fine for people found in violation, and would also have required horse owners to fit the animals with diaper-like devices when they ventured onto county roads.

County resident Henry Shetler tells The (Bedford) Times-Mail that Amish residents “most certainly had no idea that this $250 fine was about to be imposed on them.”

Commissioner Thomas Lamb says citizen complaints about their cars’ tires getting caked with manure had spurred the ordinance.

