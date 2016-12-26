Kettering police investigating missing 29-year-old

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department need your help finding Lynn E. Davis.

She is described as 5’2″ 110 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket with black fur around the hood, a white Ohio State University shirt with a red logo, gray yoga pants and gray boots.

She was last seen in Kettering near the area of E. Whipp Road and Hewitt Ave last Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kettering Police Department immediately at 937-296-2555.