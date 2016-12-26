Nebraska program helps officers aid people with mental issues

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln program is helping bridge gaps between mental health providers, people who need their help and police officers who often are sent to help the people’s with their problems.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the R.E.A.L. Program is run by the Mental Health Association of Nebraska. The name stands for empower, advocate and listen.

Association Director Kasey Moyer said peer counselors who help the people referred by police officers have experience living with mental health problems or have been incarcerated.

Lincoln Public Safety Director Tom Casady said police officers have always dealt with people who have mental health issues, but the number of those calls has grown. He thinks population growth, the decline in community-based outpatient care and support for people with chronic mental illnesses are factors.

