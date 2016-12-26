One arrested following multi-county police pursuit

By Published: Updated:
img_9840

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A person has been arrested following a police pursuit Monday morning.

Sergeant Chris Colbert, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, says the pursuit started out as a routine traffic stop by Miami County Sheriff deputies.

That happened on County Line Road 25-A just before 4 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle took off, and traveled southbound on Interstate-75.

Sgt. Colbert tells 2 NEWS that OSP attempted to deploy stop-sticks to end the pursuit; however, those weren’t successful.

He does believe the car hit a pair of stop-sticks further down the highway.

The car stopped in a parking lot 200 feet away from the Butler Township Police Department.

The driver took off. The passenger remained at the scene and has been arrested.

Multiple police agencies are now searching for the suspect who remains at-large.

We’re working to learn more information.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s