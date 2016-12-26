Pennsylvania prof under fire for ‘white genocide’ tweet

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Drexel University professor has been summoned to a meeting with school officials after he tweeted, “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide.”

George Ciccariello-Maher, who is white, is an associate professor of politics at the Philadelphia university. His online biography says his academic specialties include “race and racism.”

Drexel condemned the Twitter message as “utterly reprehensible” and “deeply disturbing.” The school says in a statement it’s “taking this situation very seriously” and has contacted the professor to meet.

Ciccariello-Maher tells The Associated Press by email Monday that the Christmas Eve tweet was meant to be satirical. He says he was mocking what he called the “imaginary concept” of “white genocide,” which he says was invented by white supremacists. He says Drexel’s statement “sends a chilling message.”

(1/6) Response to Professor George Ciccariello-Maher's Tweet: https://t.co/UfJ01xnk2D — Drexel University (@DrexelUniv) December 26, 2016

(2/6) Drexel became aware today of Assoc. Prof. George Ciccariello-Maher's inflammatory tweet, — Drexel University (@DrexelUniv) December 26, 2016

(3/6) which was posted on his personal Twitter account on Dec. 24, 2016. While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to… — Drexel University (@DrexelUniv) December 26, 2016

(4/6) to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Prof. Ciccariello-Maher's comments are utterly reprehensible… — Drexel University (@DrexelUniv) December 26, 2016

(5/6) deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University. The University is taking this situation very seriously — Drexel University (@DrexelUniv) December 26, 2016

(6/6) We contacted Prof. Ciccariello-Maher today to arrange a meeting to discuss this matter in detail. https://t.co/UfJ01xnk2D — Drexel University (@DrexelUniv) December 26, 2016