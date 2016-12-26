Tainted alcohol kills 12 Christians in Pakistan

associated-press-logo By Published:
Handcuffs

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say 12 Christians died after drinking contaminated homemade alcohol during the Christmas holiday.

Police officer Shahbaz Virk said Monday that a total of 34 people who consumed the alcohol were taken to hospitals in central Pakistan and that four remain in critical condition.

He says seven suspects have been detained on charges of supplying the tainted alcohol.

Alcohol is prohibited in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but non-Muslims are allowed to purchase it from licensed shops. Christians make up a tiny minority and tend to work in low-income jobs, meaning that homemade liquor, despite the risks, is more affordable.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s