Turnpike commission invests in connected vehicle technology

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, vehicles drive along the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville, Ohio. Ohio Turnpike Executive Director Randy Cole tells The Associated Press that testing of self-driving vehicles could begin on the toll road in late 2016 or in 2017. Cole says the route that takes Interstate 80 from Pennsylvania to Indiana is set up well for testing autonomous vehicles because it already has a fiber network along the entire roadway. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, vehicles drive along the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville, Ohio. Ohio Turnpike Executive Director Randy Cole tells The Associated Press that testing of self-driving vehicles could begin on the toll road in late 2016 or in 2017. Cole says the route that takes Interstate 80 from Pennsylvania to Indiana is set up well for testing autonomous vehicles because it already has a fiber network along the entire roadway. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has pledged to invest $714,000 of its 2017 capital budget for connected vehicle technology along the Ohio Turnpike.

Cleveland.com reports the appropriation marks a new era of transportation technology funding in the state.

Dedicated Short Range Communications technology will be installed along a 61-mile stretch of the turnpike from Erie County to Portage County. The two-way, short- to medium-range wireless communications allow vehicles to communicate with one another and with sensors posted along the highway.

Gov. John Kasich has said he wants Ohio to become a hub for developing the autonomous driving industry. The turnpike commission has publicly supported Kasich’s views on self-driving vehicles and its investment in DSRC technology is viewed as a step toward the Republican governor’s goal.

