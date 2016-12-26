Turnpike commission invests in connected vehicle technology

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has pledged to invest $714,000 of its 2017 capital budget for connected vehicle technology along the Ohio Turnpike.

Cleveland.com reports the appropriation marks a new era of transportation technology funding in the state.

Dedicated Short Range Communications technology will be installed along a 61-mile stretch of the turnpike from Erie County to Portage County. The two-way, short- to medium-range wireless communications allow vehicles to communicate with one another and with sensors posted along the highway.

Gov. John Kasich has said he wants Ohio to become a hub for developing the autonomous driving industry. The turnpike commission has publicly supported Kasich’s views on self-driving vehicles and its investment in DSRC technology is viewed as a step toward the Republican governor’s goal.