Winans Chocolates + Coffees jumps on ‘mannequin’ bandwagon

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Winans jumped on the social media craze of the “Mannequin Challenge,” wherein everyone in the frame freezes in place as if they were mannequins.

The video was filmed in the Winans Hometown Store + Tasting Room in downtown Piqua. The video includes employees from all departments at Winans, including the retail store, factory, candy kitchen, warehouse, roastery and office.

Winans employees took a moment to pause, literally, in the middle of their schedules of making and packaging candy, roasting coffee and filling gift baskets for the filming of a mannequin challenge video. The winter holiday season is the company’s busiest time of year.

