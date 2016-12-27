2 teen boys struck, injured while trying to cross Ohio road

FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) — Two teenagers have been hospitalized after being hit while trying to cross a road at night in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Forest Park.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office says a 13-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday night after being dragged by one of two vehicles that struck him. A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition after being hit once.

A Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center spokesman said no information was available for release Tuesday.

Investigators say the teens darted into a roadway around 9:05 p.m. and were struck by a southbound minivan. The younger boy was thrown into northbound lanes, where he was struck and dragged by a car.

The minivan was struck by a third vehicle. A passenger in that minivan was treated and released.

