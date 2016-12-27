Accident shuts down southbound lanes of I-675

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars were involved in an accident on I-675 at State Route 48 that caused the southbound lanes to be shut down.

The accident happened around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Two cars rolled onto their tops after a collision. A third car was also involved but did not roll over.

A witness told 2 NEWS he was driving south on I-675 when a silver car “flew” around him and hit a truck in front of him. Both vehicles flipped after the collision. The witness also said he went to help the man in the truck and saw both men walking around after the accident.

Montgomery County deputies tell 2 NEWS the driver of a third vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One lane has been reopened and the remaining two lanes are expected to be open soon.

Photos: I-675 crash

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s