Accident shuts down southbound lanes of I-675

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars were involved in an accident on I-675 at State Route 48 that caused the southbound lanes to be shut down.

The accident happened around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Two cars rolled onto their tops after a collision. A third car was also involved but did not roll over.

A witness told 2 NEWS he was driving south on I-675 when a silver car “flew” around him and hit a truck in front of him. Both vehicles flipped after the collision. The witness also said he went to help the man in the truck and saw both men walking around after the accident.

Montgomery County deputies tell 2 NEWS the driver of a third vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One lane has been reopened and the remaining two lanes are expected to be open soon.

