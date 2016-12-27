Buckeyes Beware: Lookout for these Fiesta Bowl ticket scams

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State is making its seventh trip to Arizona since the 2002 season.

Many Buckeyes fans are planning to travel to Glendale to watch the game, while others are traveling in hopes to score tickets.

But last minute ticket buyers need to be aware of scams.

“Games like that bring out the bigger chance for fraud and you will have that for this game for sure,” said Jamie Kaufman, President of Dream Seats.

Last minute tickets are selling from anywhere between $200 and $650.

“If you are buying something that is half is what is on the market it is probably not going to be valid,” said Kaufman.

If you’re still looking for tickets, here are a few things to remember:

Look for a holographic strip, but remember that could be a duplicate. Scammers may take the original holographic strip off of a legitimate ticket and copy it to a fake ticket.

Avoid buying off of craigslist or people off the street. Those tickets could be counterfeit, risking your chance of getting into the game and spending money you may not get back.

Always pay with a credit card not cash. Credit cards offer better protection. If someone skims your credit card numbers, you are protected from liability.