Cigarette blamed for Dayton apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters in Dayton say an apartment fire Tuesday may have been caused by a cigarette.

The fire happened around 10:00 Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Blanche Street.

Fire crews told 2 NEWS they found a cigarette on a couch that had been improperly disposed of.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Captain Barry Cron of the Dayton Fire Department told 2 NEWS, “People have to be aware of their cigarette butts and dispose of them properly.”

Firefighters said there was little damage and the apartment is still habitable.