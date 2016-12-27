Father arrested in connection to his baby’s death in Clark Co.

Officials responding to child's death in Clark Co. (WDTN Photo)
LAWRENCEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A father was arrested in connection to his child’s death Tuesday night in Clark County.

22-year-old Brian Hayslip's mugshot (Photo provided)
22-year-old Brian Hayslip’s mugshot (Photo provided)

22-year-old Brian Hayslip is in the Mercer County jail facing murder charges.

Officials including the Clark County Coroner and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations were called out to a home in the 3000 block of Lawrenceville Dr. before 9:00 p.m.

The Mercer and Clark County officials are working together to learn what happened.

The nature of the child’s death is under investigation.

