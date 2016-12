CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Organizers behind the Cleveland Browns ‘Perfect Season’ parade say the event has been cancelled in light of the team’s Christmas Eve win.

The team won its very first game of the season Saturday against the San Diego Chargers.

WKYC reports that the $9,400 raised for the parade will now be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The money will provide more than 32,000 meals to those in need.

Thanks to a very generous donation from @clepizza, we are now at $8,000 / 32,000 meals for the @CleFoodBank!

