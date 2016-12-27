Columbus police investigating slaying of man by his brother

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by his brother during an argument at a home in Columbus.

A statement from Columbus police says officers went to the residence after 19-year-old Mohamud Mohamed was shot by 21-year-old Ali Mohamed on Monday afternoon. The statement says the older brother told officers his brother threatened him with a knife during a dispute and that he was forced to fire in self-defense.

Mohamud Mohamed died Monday night at a hospital.

Police say Ali Mohamed has a concealed carry permit.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to review the circumstances of the shooting to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

