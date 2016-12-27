Couple pleads not guilty to animal cruelty after puppy eats heroin

Charlisa-Gordon By Published: Updated:

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton couple accused of letting a puppy eat heroin pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges.

The three-month-old blue-eyed Pitbull, ‘Diesel’ belonged to David Bendig and Melissa Myers. According to the Animal Resource Center, Diesel was seized on Nov. 25 from Med Vet Dayton where the puppy was suffering from “accidental heroin ingestion.”

Montgomery County Animal Resource Director Mark Kumpf said Diesel is lucky to be alive. Kumpf said based on evidence and their investigation, this may not have been the first time Diesel and other animals in the home were exposed.

This time, however, the young pit bull needed a shot of Narcan — the same drug used to revive human overdoses — to save it.

In court Tuesday, the Animal Resource Center was granted permission to hold the puppy during a seizure hearing.

Diesel is still being treated at the Animal Resource Center and is not available for adoption.

