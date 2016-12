CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Ever seen a menorah on ice?

You could get your chance at Tuesday night’s Cyclones game at U.S. Bank Arena.

In the midst of Hanukkah, the Chabad Jewish Center and the Cincinnati Cyclones partnered for Chanukah Jewish Heritage Night, which will feature a pre-game menorah lighting on the ice.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Visit the event page by clicking here