Miami Twp. officer injured during altercation with unruly mental health patient

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Township police officer was hurt after a man refused a mental evaluation and fought back against authorities Monday night

Officer Tyler Simpson injured his wrist during the altercation Monday night when police were called to a home on Woodsedge Court around 8PM to assist with an uncontrollable mental health patient, identified as Joseph Harris.

Authorities said Harris had been living in his mother’s bathroom for four days and refused to go for a mental evaluation. They also said Harris fought for several minutes with officers and had allegedly greased his hands so he could slip out of the handcuffs.

Miami Twp. PD called for a “Signal 99” countywide officer assistance.

When officers get involved in ground fighting, it really, no matter who that is, that’s a very dangerous circumstance and in this case we had two officers on the ground struggling with a man. They were not responding to radio calls to check up on them. They indicated that they were struggling. At that point we’re going to send as many resources as we can find to assist the officers,” Miami Township Police Captain John Magill said.

Harris was eventually tased, treated and taken into custody. Officer Simpson was also treated at a local hospital and released.

Harris is facing two charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest.