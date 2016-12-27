Ohio governor vetoes bill making renewable mandates optional

associated-press-logo By Published:
Wind farm turbine. (WDTN Photo)
Wind farm turbine. (WDTN Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a bill that would have made compliance with the state’s renewable energy mandates optional for the next three years.

Barring a legislative override, the Republican governor’s action Tuesday on the energy measure will resume benchmarks established in 2008 that were gradually increasing electric utilities’ use of alternative energy sources such as wind and solar power.

The 2008 standards also require utilities to find measurable ways for consumers to reduce their energy use.

State lawmakers could return to Columbus to try to override the governor and have until midnight Saturday to act.

Kasich also vetoed a budget line item that expands a tangible property tax exemption for Ohio’s oil-and-gas industry and a bill expanding legislators’ power to abolish state agencies and departments.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s