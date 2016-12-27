Ohio State preparing for Fiesta Bowl in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ (AP) — Both Ohio State and Clemson went through the first on-site practices for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

The Buckeyes spent Tuesday at Notre Dame Prep School in northeast Phoenix, while the Tigers practiced at Scottsdale Community College about 15 minutes to the south.

Early in the morning, reporters met with players representing the OSU offense and the Clemson defense. Buckeye QB J.T. Barrett says he’s eager to get his chance to play in a College Football Playoff, even though he’s already a national champion. In 2014 Barrett led the OSU offense until breaking his lower leg against Michigan. Cardale Jones led the Buckeyes into the playoff and the championship game. Now Barrett gets shot.

Clemson safety Jadar Johnson praised Barrett as an excellent runner but criticized Barrett’s passing ability. He added that Barrett was not one of the best quarterbacks Clemson has faced this year.

OSU Offensive linemen and fellow All-Americans Billy Price and Pat Elflein say the Bucks must control the line of scrimmage to beat Clemson, a task which will not happen easily. The Tigers rank 3rd in the nation in tackles for loss and 4th nationally in sacks. Clemson compares favorably, statistically, to Penn State and Michigan. Both defenses gave OSU major trouble, especially in pass protection.

Both teams will meet with media and practice again Wednesday.

No. 2 Ohio State (11-1) and No. 3 Clemson (12-1) will meet Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.