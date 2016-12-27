Piqua man sentenced to 20 years for rape of a child

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man guilty of raping a five-year-old child multiple times was sentenced to serve 20 years to life in prison Tuesday.

William Thomas Baker, 44, of Piqua and formerly of Troy, was originally charged with 10 counts of first-degree felony rape in September, but was only sentenced on two counts during his sentencing hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call. Baker received the maximum sentence for each count, 10 years to life, and was sentenced to serve them consecutively, or one after the other.

“He sincerely apologizes,” defense attorney Steve King said on Baker’s behalf. King noted that Baker pleaded guilty and gave up his right to a trial to spare the victim the trouble of a trial.

“I’m sorry,” Baker said about his actions, following up at that he asked for “help of treatment of some kind.”

Baker admitted to the behavior, stating that the first three incidents were “accidents” and that the other seven were not, according to the Piqua Daily Call. Baker is also described as being somewhat developmentally challenged, according to court records.

“This is, frankly, one of the most upsetting police reports I’ve read in a long time,” Assistant County Prosecutor Janna Parker said.

Parker asked the court to sentence Baker to the maximum prison term allowed for both counts of first-degree felony rape in his indictment as well as to sentence him to serve each term consecutively for a total of 20 years to life. Overall, she asked that Baker never be released from prison during the victim’s lifetime, according to the Piqua Daily Call.

Baker has a criminal history involving the rape of another child. Baker was previously convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition involving a 10-year-old male victim in May 2002. Those charges were settled with a plea agreement, and he was sentenced to prison, from which he was released in September 2005.

Baker was previously classified as a habitual sex offender and will have to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life upon his release from prison. He received 112 days of jail credit.