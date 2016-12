DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after an overnight stabbing.

It happened on Ryburn Avenue near Theodore Avenue just after midnight Tuesday.

Dispatch tells us a third party caller told police the victim had been dropped off at Grandview Medical Center.

No word yet on that victim’s condition.

Police haven’t released suspect information in the investigation.

Dayton Police are asking for the community’s help in figuring out suspect information in this investigation.