Rapper Yung Mazi tweets “God made me bulletproof” after being shot for 11th time

WCMH Published: Updated:
ATLANTA, GA (WCMH) — Aspiring rapper Yung Mazi is on the mend after he was shot while eating at a Georgia area Waffle House.

Police say it happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in Atlanta.

Officers told NBC affiliate WXIA-TV Mazi, whose real name is Jibril A., was shot three times right before he was about to order his food.

Mazi told officers this isn’t the first time he’s been shot, claiming he’s been wounded by gunfire at least 10 different times before, including once in the head. Hours later, he posted on Twitter, “God made be bulletproof.”

Police are still investigating the shooting and do not have any suspects in custody.

