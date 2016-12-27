Santa buys foreclosed home and gives it back to family

HUNTINGTON, WV (WCMH) – A few months ago, the Batts family lost their home to foreclosure. Just before Christmas, they got it back.

Dave Batts has lived in his West Virginia home since 1969. Faced with the possibility of being forced out, they started talking with the man who bought it from the bank.

The Batts’ thought they might be able to buy it back down the road, but Santa decided to speed up the process, WSAZ reported.

When Santa showed up at the doorstep, he handed over a few gifts, money for Christmas presents and the deed to the house.

“God sent him to me, this is God’s work, and I believe this,” said Dave Batts.