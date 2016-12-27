Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

LOS ANGELES (AP/WCMH) – Actress Carrie Fisher has died after suffering a heart attack Friday, multiple media outlets report.

People Magazine and TMZ first reported her death early Tuesday afternoon, citing a statement from a family spokesperson.

The “Star Wars” star suffered medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles around noon Friday, according to reports citing anonymous sources. Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

BREAKING: Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in 'Star Wars,' has died at age 60, daughter's publicist says. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2016