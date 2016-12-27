Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old superfan

WCMH Published:

NEW MADRID, MO (WCMH) – After hearing about how badly a 96-year-old Taylor Swift fan wanted to see the singer perform again, she paid him a visit.

The singer took photos with World War II veteran Cyrus Porter, looked at his medals and newspaper articles on the war and then pulled out a guitar for a little acoustic ‘Shake it Off.’

Porter had been to two of Swift’s concerts and said that he would love to see another one.

“Look what she does,” he told Ozarks First. “She puts on a show no one else puts on. I just enjoyed going to see ’em and her. I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!”

He also says he has used his connection with Swift to become closer with two of his more than 20 grand-kids.

