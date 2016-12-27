Thief breaks window, steals cash at Dayton restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a break-in at a restaurant early Christmas morning.

When officers arrived at the Dragon City restaurant in the 3000 block of North Gettysburg Avenue they spoke with the owner of the restaurant.

The owner told officers the alarm went off around 6:10 a.m. and when she got there she discovered the front window had been broken out, according to a police report on the incident. A large rock could be seen on the floor inside the restaurant.

The owner said about $150 in cash was taken from behind the counter. She said the money was kept in a plastic container.

Police asked the owner if she had security cameras and she answered she did but they had malfunctioned “a couple weeks ago” and she had yet to repair them.

The report states the responding officers asked if she would like an evidence technician to respond and she declined. Police have no suspect information and no arrests have been made.