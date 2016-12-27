Trump taps Greenblatt international advisor

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points towards guests during an campaign event with employees at Trump National Doral, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Real estate attorney and Donald Trump's Israeli advisor Jason Greenblatt attends the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis on Thursday, May 5, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President-elect Donald Trump’s main advisers on U.S.-Israel relations will be his special representative for international negotiations.

A statement from Trump’s transition team Tuesday said that attorney Jason Greenblatt has been named to the role.

For two decades, Greenblatt has worked for the Trump Organization and currently serves as its executive vice president and chief legal officer.

In the statement, Trump said that Greenblatt “has a history of negotiating substantial, complex transactions on my behalf,” and has the expertise to “bring parties together and build consensus on difficult and sensitive topics.”

