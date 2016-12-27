VIDEO: Two women steal hair from Dayton beauty supply store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two women who were seen walking out of a beauty supply store in Dayton with an arm full of packaged hair.

The theft happened Monday shortly before 4:00 p.m. at the Natural Power Beauty Supply in the 4000 block of West Third Street.

According to a report on the incident, police were called to the store on a report of a theft. When officers arrived they spoke with a manager who told them two women came into the store and asked where the hair was located. The manager told them and then went to help other customers.

The manager told police she then noticed one of the women had an “arm full of packaged hair.” Security video taken in the store shows the woman and her companion rushing past the registers and running out the front door without paying

.

The report says the women made off with nine packs of hair valued at $25.99 each and $12.99 worth of eyelashes.

The manager followed the women outside where she saw them get into a Buick, tan or gold in color, and drive away heading east on West Third Street.

No arrests have been made.

